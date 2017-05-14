Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Happy Mother’s Day!
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
Abide With Me
|
Matt Maher
|
Saints And Sinners
|
2016
|
Oh Lord Youre Beautiful
|
Brian Johnson
|
Love Came Down
|
2010
|
Grace
|
Michael W. Smith
|
A New Hallelujah
|
2008
|
The Purest Place (featuring Tim Hughes)
|
Watermark
|
The Purest Place
|
2004
|
Redeemed
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
Love Come To Life
|
2012
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
Beautiful Savior
|
Casting Crowns
|
WOW Worship
|
2004
|
Beautiful
|
Darlene Zschech
|
You Are Love
|
2011
|
God I Look to You (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
Holy Spirit
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
You Came (Lazarus)
|
Jonathan David & Melissa Helser
|
Beautiful Surrender
|
2017
|
Jesus, We Love You (Live)
7:00 a.m.
|
Bethel Music & Paul McClure
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
God Youre Beautiful
|
Anthony Skinner
|
Forever And A Day
|
2004
|
Wonderful Merciful Savior
|
Phillips, Craig & Dean
|
Let My Words Be Few
|
2001
|
Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)
|
Gateway Worship
|
Cover The Earth
|
2006
|
Jesus Youre Beautiful
|
Jon Thurlow
|
Strong Love
|
2010
|
Wonderful Maker
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Not To Us
|
2002
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
2015
|
Alabaster
|
Rend Collective
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
2012
|
10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
Beautiful Exchange
8:00 a.m.
|
Hillsong Worship
|
A Beautiful Exchange
|
2010
|
Brokenness Aside
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Beautiful Jesus
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: God Of This City
|
2008
|
In the Garden (There Is None Like You)
|
Watermark
|
A Grateful People
|
2006
|
The Garden
|
Kari Jobe
|
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|
2017
|
Beautiful Things
|
Shane & Shane
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
2014
|
Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Live
|
2013
|
Beautiful Offering
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
Beautiful Offerings
|
2015
|
Leaning On You, Jesus [Live]
|
Christy Nockels
|
Let It Be Jesus [Live]
|
2015
|
Nearness (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
You Don’t Miss a Thing (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Amanda Cook
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Beautiful
9:00 a.m.
|
Phil Wickham
|
Cannons
|
2007
|
Captivate Us (feat. Charlie Hall)
|
Watermark
|
The Purest Place
|
2004
|
Good to Me
|
Audrey Assad
|
Fortunate Fall
|
2013
|
Never Lost
|
Rita Springer
|
Battles
|
2017
|
Beautiful One
|
Tim Hughes
|
When Silence Falls
|
2004
|
Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
Mighty (Live)
|
2015
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015