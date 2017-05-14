Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Show Playlist

May 14th, 2017

Happy Mother’s Day!

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Abide With Me

Matt Maher

Saints And Sinners

2016

Oh Lord Youre Beautiful

Brian Johnson

Love Came Down

2010

Grace

Michael W. Smith

A New Hallelujah

2008

The Purest Place (featuring Tim Hughes)

Watermark

The Purest Place

2004

Redeemed

Big Daddy Weave

Love Come To Life

2012

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

Beautiful Savior

Casting Crowns

WOW Worship

2004

Beautiful

Darlene Zschech

You Are Love

2011

God I Look to You (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

Holy Spirit

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

You Came (Lazarus)

Jonathan David & Melissa Helser

Beautiful Surrender

2017

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

7:00 a.m.

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

God Youre Beautiful

Anthony Skinner

Forever And A Day

2004

Wonderful Merciful Savior

Phillips, Craig & Dean

Let My Words Be Few

2001

Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)

Gateway Worship

Cover The Earth

2006

Jesus Youre Beautiful

Jon Thurlow

Strong Love

2010

Wonderful Maker

Chris Tomlin

Not To Us

2002

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

You Are the Avalanche – EP

2015

Alabaster

Rend Collective

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

2012

10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Beautiful Exchange

8:00 a.m.

Hillsong Worship

A Beautiful Exchange

2010

Brokenness Aside

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Beautiful Jesus

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: God Of This City

2008

In the Garden (There Is None Like You)

Watermark

A Grateful People

2006

The Garden

Kari Jobe

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

2017

Beautiful Things

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

2014

Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)

All Sons & Daughters

Live

2013

Beautiful Offering

Big Daddy Weave

Beautiful Offerings

2015

Leaning On You, Jesus [Live]

Christy Nockels

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

2015

Nearness (Live)

Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

You Don’t Miss a Thing (Live)

Bethel Music & Amanda Cook

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Beautiful

9:00 a.m.

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007

Captivate Us (feat. Charlie Hall)

Watermark

The Purest Place

2004

Good to Me

Audrey Assad

Fortunate Fall

2013

Never Lost

Rita Springer

Battles

2017

Beautiful One

Tim Hughes

When Silence Falls

2004

Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)

Kristene DiMarco

Mighty (Live)

2015

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015




