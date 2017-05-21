Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

May 21st, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Rise

Josh Garrels

Love & War & The Sea In Between

2011

Jesus I Surrender

Jeff Deyo

Surrender

2005

Yesterday Is Gone

Charlie Hall

The Rising

2010

Awaken The Dawn

Delirious

I Could Sing of Your Love Forever 2

1994

Today Is The Day

Lincoln Brewster

Today Is The Day

2008

You Are My Vision

Rend Collective

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

2012

This Beating Heart

Matt Redman

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

2013

Rise And Sing

Brett Younker

The New Has Come

2010

Today (As For Me And My House)

Dave Lubben

51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits

2007

Revive Us Again

Charlie Hall Band

The Death of Death

2013

I Will Rise

Chris Tomlin

Hello Love

2009

Dawn To Dusk

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Psalm 118 (This Is The Day)

Shane & Shane

Psalms

2002

Tomorrow and Today

SisterBrother

Into The Light

2014

Mended

Watermark

The Purest Place

2004

7:00 a.m.

Rising (A Song Of Ascent)

Charlie Hall

The Rising

2010

I Wont Forget

Brian Johnson

After All These Years

2017

Rising Sun

All Sons & Daughters

The Longing – EP

2012

Devotion

Hillsong United

All Of The Above

2006

This Is The Day

Laura Story

Blessings

2011

O Come to the Altar

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Take My Life (And Let It Be)

Chris Tomlin

WOW Hymns

2004

The Beating Of My Heart

Jared Anderson

(TBD)

2016

You Give Me Life

Rita Springer

Rise Up

2004

Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus (Look Up)

Nichole Nordeman

Jesus, Firm Foundation (Hymns Of Worship)

2013

I Surrender

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

Let The Earth Awake

Charlie Hall

The Rising

2010

8:00 a.m.

Hope Is Rising

Luminate

Come Home

2011

This Is The Day

Phil Wickham

Response

2012

10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Create In Me

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

Father Let Me Dedicate

Matt Redman

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Build My Life

Housefires

Housefires III

2016

Christ Be All Around Me [feat. All Sons & Daughters]

Leeland

Christ Be All Around Me – Live

2014

Rise

Kari Jobe

Where I Find You

2012

Constant

Charlie Hall

The Rising

2010

Faithful

Sisterbrother

SisterBrother

2011

Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Here I Am (Live)

Darlene Zschech

Here I Am Send Me (Live)

2017

9:00 a.m.

My Heart Is Yours (feat. Passion)

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Take It All

2014

Alive

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Psalm 27 (One Thing)

Shane & Shane

Psalms, Vol. 2

2015

Seek First

Jason Upton

A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1

2015

Pocketful of Faith

Tim Hughes

Pocketful of Faith

2015




