Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Rise
|
Josh Garrels
|
Love & War & The Sea In Between
|
2011
|
Jesus I Surrender
|
Jeff Deyo
|
Surrender
|
2005
|
Yesterday Is Gone
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Rising
|
2010
|
Awaken The Dawn
|
Delirious
|
I Could Sing of Your Love Forever 2
|
1994
|
Today Is The Day
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Today Is The Day
|
2008
|
You Are My Vision
|
Rend Collective
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
2012
|
This Beating Heart
|
Matt Redman
|
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|
2013
|
Rise And Sing
|
Brett Younker
|
The New Has Come
|
2010
|
Today (As For Me And My House)
|
Dave Lubben
|
51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits
|
2007
|
Revive Us Again
|
Charlie Hall Band
|
The Death of Death
|
2013
|
I Will Rise
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Hello Love
|
2009
|
Dawn To Dusk
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Psalm 118 (This Is The Day)
|
Shane & Shane
|
Psalms
|
2002
|
Tomorrow and Today
|
SisterBrother
|
Into The Light
|
2014
|
Mended
|
Watermark
|
The Purest Place
|
2004
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Rising (A Song Of Ascent)
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Rising
|
2010
|
I Wont Forget
|
Brian Johnson
|
After All These Years
|
2017
|
Rising Sun
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
The Longing – EP
|
2012
|
Devotion
|
Hillsong United
|
All Of The Above
|
2006
|
This Is The Day
|
Laura Story
|
Blessings
|
2011
|
O Come to the Altar
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
Take My Life (And Let It Be)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
WOW Hymns
|
2004
|
The Beating Of My Heart
|
Jared Anderson
|
(TBD)
|
2016
|
You Give Me Life
|
Rita Springer
|
Rise Up
|
2004
|
Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus (Look Up)
|
Nichole Nordeman
|
Jesus, Firm Foundation (Hymns Of Worship)
|
2013
|
I Surrender
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
Let The Earth Awake
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Rising
|
2010
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Hope Is Rising
|
Luminate
|
Come Home
|
2011
|
This Is The Day
|
Phil Wickham
|
Response
|
2012
|
10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
Create In Me
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art of Celebration
|
2014
|
Father Let Me Dedicate
|
Matt Redman
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Build My Life
|
Housefires
|
Housefires III
|
2016
|
Christ Be All Around Me [feat. All Sons & Daughters]
|
Leeland
|
Christ Be All Around Me – Live
|
2014
|
Rise
|
Kari Jobe
|
Where I Find You
|
2012
|
Constant
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Rising
|
2010
|
Faithful
|
Sisterbrother
|
SisterBrother
|
2011
|
Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
Here I Am (Live)
|
Darlene Zschech
|
Here I Am Send Me (Live)
|
2017
|
9:00 a.m.
|
My Heart Is Yours (feat. Passion)
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: Take It All
|
2014
|
Alive
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Psalm 27 (One Thing)
|
Shane & Shane
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
2015
|
Seek First
|
Jason Upton
|
A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1
|
2015
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
Tim Hughes
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
2015