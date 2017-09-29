Win Dinner For 2 from Dutch-Way Family Restaurant

Every Friday at Noon, it is my pleasure to bring you a Retro-Countdown over the Lunch Break from our 30 year history. It’s called the Friday Time Capsule. Now a special giveaway is coming to the Friday Time Capsule…I’ll give you a chance to win Dinner For 2 at Dutch-Way Family Restaurants in Myerstown, Gap, and Schaefferstown. Dutch-Way Family Restaurants feature breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets including Seafood Night Every Thursday with crab legs, clams, shrimp, baked fish, crab cakes and more. Click here for more info.

I suggest keeping our phone number on file (717-392-3690) as you tune in Fridays at Noon for your chance to win a gift card for Dinner For 2 at Dutch-Way Family Restaurants!