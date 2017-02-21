Winning Wednesday with David Dunn!

BEC Recordings’ David Dunn released his sophomore album Yellow Balloons on February 17. The album produced the hit single “I Wanna Go Back,” which already landed in the Top 5 on the Hot AC/CHR chart. (And is currently at #5 on the WJTL Top 25 Countdown!) Releasing to high acclaim, critics have been praising Dunn’s artistic creativity. Tomorrow is another Winning Wednesday and we will be giving you chances to win David Dunn’s just released CD, Yellow Balloons! 717-392-3690

*Callers must not have won in the past 30 days.